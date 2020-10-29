Demon’s Souls gameplay video released!

The new gameplay video for Demon’s Souls, one of the launch games of PlayStation 5 and anticipated with excitement, was released by the PlayStation official YouTube channel. The gameplay video fascinates him visually and with the atmosphere of the game.

A new gameplay video for Demon’s Souls, one of the release games of PlayStation 5, was released today. In the shared video, we had the opportunity to see different parts with the new images in the game. This tense and spooky atmosphere awaits the players in this trailer for the game.

Not only does the company share the new video, the company also shared new details for the game with the gamers. In their statement, the next generation PlayStation 5 console will be presented to users with two different modes, 4K 30 FPS (cinematic mode) and dynamic 4K 60 FPS.

Demon's Souls gameplay video




