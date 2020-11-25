Demon’s Souls, analysis: the origin of the myth

We looked at the reimagining of Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint Games and Sony Japan. PS5 opens the generation with the origin of the myth of From Software.

Demon’s Souls is part of modern video game history in its own right. Before the whirlwind of popularity that the Dark Souls trilogy would bring with it, From Software offered us in 2009 a small preview of the influence it would cause in the next 10 years. Boletaria went unnoticed at the time. With franchises like Call of Duty in full swing, few were the brave who decided to import a copy. Internet forums were the best breeding ground for its official launch in our country a year later.

The perspective of time allows the origin of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s creative vision to be further appreciated. It is difficult to find a game with a decade behind it that feels so current at the controls. The technical barrier of the original is a wall that Bluepoint Games has completely torn down. The Americans have managed to capture the essence of the five archstones while keeping their playable muscle intact. 11 years ago we couldn’t have imagined that its remake would open up a new generation of PlayStation. The time puts everyone in place.

Background: 11 years later

For many, it will be their first time at Demon’s Souls, even for those who have experienced the company’s consecutive jobs closely. We are talking about a title that proposes several primitive mechanics that would evolve over the years within its formula. The biggest change you will find will be the structure of the world. There is no interconnected world, but we will have five doors towards environments each more disparate.

Demon’s Souls impacts from the first contact.

There is no main line that says which is the correct path. It is you who through experimentation you are making way as you can … and against whom you can. That characteristic division makes it take an arcade look. You have a while, you get into a level and you can make the most of it. In comparison, each section of the world is smaller than in other works, but at the same time it is denser and the set design is up to par with what you can expect.

Another of the peculiarities of Demon’s Souls resides in the bosses. It is, without a doubt, the installment with the largest number of puzzle bosses in the entire franchise. And we are not referring precisely to the Dragon King, who dispenses with combat and introduces you to a small stealth mission. We talk about the mythical King of the Storm and his epic encounter, we talk about the False Idol and its infinite life cycle, we talk about the Ancient Hero or the Old Monk… There are many moments that put mechanics before the player’s own ability.

The contrast does not affect too much when the obstacle requires our mastery with the sword. The Fiery Flamingo, the Impaler, or the Skinner are good examples of the toughness of open-ended head-to-head combat. The problem with these lies mainly in the passage of time. The evolution of the Souls formula has allowed us to discover increasingly intense combat as a new one arrived, especially with the introduction of phases and the extension of its lethal register in real time. Here, the set of moves of the traditional bosses is too short, and fighting them is a matter of patience once you have known their few blows.

But there are moments that continue to surprise 11 years later. In this sense we must point to Lady Astraea, who is part of the From Software icons. The artificial intelligence of your guardian adapts even when you play cooperatively. This detects where each player is placed and what position he must defend. In an enclave as special as the couple’s, it makes the fight even more memorable.

Perhaps the word that summarizes a first round of the game is toughness. Discovering Demon’s Souls for the first time is a tough journey, especially because of various design decisions that stick around, like healing items. Forget any trace of Estus: here you must heal yourself with herbs, and it is not an object that is very easy to see after passing the initial level. You will end up accumulating them, of course, but there are times when you play knowing that there is no hope. Your next ticket back to the archipelago can come from any corner. Back, by the way, which also has its own. When you die in a boss you will have to kick a good stretch. Some paths to reach them are long and require going through a good handful of enemies. Peace of mind and patience.



