Demon’s Souls: A streamer beats remake with dance mat

Streamer Luality achieves the difficult feat of passing the Demon’s Souls PS5 remake using a dance mat as a controller.

Bluepoint Games have achieved great success with the remake of Demon’s Souls for PS5. Since last November 19 it has been available exclusively on the new Sony console, so we can enjoy it and face the great challenge that it represents at the controls of the DualSense. However, there are certain players who are looking for a way to turn the situation around and make the challenge even more difficult if possible. This has been done by YouTube and Twitch streamer Luality, who has managed to beat the most challenging bosses in the title using a dance mat as a controller.

An original way to complete Demon’s Souls on PS5

If we go to the Luality YouTube channel we will discover how it is not the first time that he has achieved a challenge of these characteristics. In fact, she managed to do the same with various bosses from Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne, and more. As we can see in her videos, she has configured the dance mat in such a way that only with its use it can move, attack and execute the rest of the key commands to be able to defeat all the bosses of the Souls one by one .

In this case, we have a series of final bosses from Demon’s Souls, who we can see on both their YouTube and Twitch channels (reason that shows that there is no cheating or cardboard in the matter). In this way, a few days ago the skilled player managed to pass the final boss of the remake, in addition to the rest that came before it. Thus, through a series of videos available on her channel, we can see how she achieved it without hardly losing her hair. Something that, without a doubt, is not available to everyone.



