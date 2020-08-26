Demons: scenes of Patrick Dempsey in a new series

A video recently released by TV Insider showed some of Patrick Dempsey’s first scenes in the Devils series. The actor was also known for playing the surgeon Derek Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy.

Developed in partnership with Sky Italia and Lux ​​Vide, the production will debut in October at The CW. In the plot, Dempsey plays Dominic Morgan, a very powerful man, who is also the CEO of one of the most important investment banks in the world.

Check out:

Originally aired in April 2020 by OCS, the story has as its protagonist the Italian Massimo Ruggero (played by Alessandro Borghi), who has the character Morgan as his mentor.

From the scenes already released, it is possible to see much of the relationship between Morgan and Ruggero. “You deserve your success,” says the mentor to his pupil at one point.

Based on a novel written by Guido Maria Brera, there are many striking conflicts permeating the story, such as the investigation of a murder, in which Massimo Ruggero is the prime suspect.

To restore his honor and dignity, in addition to regaining his mentor’s confidence and also clearing his name, the Italian infiltrates a scheme that is proving to be increasingly dangerous. However, for him, there is nothing more to lose.

In addition to Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi, the cast also features Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen.

Devils will debut on Wednesday, October 7, at The CW.



