Demonic: District 9 Director’s New Film Gets Scary Teaser

Demonic, Neill Blomkamp’s new horror film (District 9 and Elysium), won its first teaser. The video shows a woman entering a digital reality and encountering a demonic entity. Check out the preview.

“A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces are revealed at the root of a decades-long struggle between mother and daughter,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

The film also marks Blomkamp’s return to feature films. Since 2015, the filmmaker has been dedicating himself to producing short films on his YouTube channel. In addition to directing, the South African filmmaker also signs the script for the film that mixes science fiction and horror. The cast features Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Supernatural).

Demonic is set to debut on August 20 in the United States. There is no release forecast for Brazil yet.