Demon Slayer: Zenitsu Sword Gets Amazing Real Version; look!

Demon Slayer will win its 2nd season at the end of the year, when it will adapt the Entertainment District Arc, maintaining a direct link to the events of the movie Mugen Train. Along with it, an incredible replica of Zenitsu’s Nichirin Blade will also be released. The sword has built-in speakers that emit sixty different sounds. The model arrives in December this year for around US$120.

The Nichirin Blade is one of the most beloved weapons by anime fans. Your replica will have a very high level of realism, starting with its design, which faithfully reproduces the features of both the handle and its blade.

In addition to having a stand and a scabbard, the item also emits sixty different sounds, all captured directly from Demon Slayer. With this, every time it is held and shaken, it is possible to hear the voices of the characters in the animation.

Demon Slayer: Season 2 arrives in 2021

The second season of Demon Slayer recently got a new trailer. Though short, it brings details of protagonist Tanjiro’s upcoming mission with his friends from the demon slaying organization. The new episodes are slated to hit Funimation in late 2021, with no set date yet.

For those who want to start following the animation, the first season of Demon Slayer is now available on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Netflix.

How about you, looking forward to the premiere of the new season? Leave your opinion here in the comments!