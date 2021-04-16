Demon Slayer: what will happen in the second season of the anime?

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba, in the original) has not yet had its debut date announced, but fans are already anxious to know what the future holds for the anime characters.

It is worth mentioning that it was recently announced that the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, released in Japan in 2020, will arrive in Brazil soon.

Thus, speculation about what may happen in the series is growing, considering that it is very likely that the new episodes will be broadcast still in 2021. Here, Demon Slayer had its first season available on Netflix streaming, making it quite successful and appearing in the Top 10 of the platform for weeks.

Everything we already know about Season 2 of Demon Slayer

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

In the 1st season, we met Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who, after having his family decimated by oni, a kind of demons, decides to become an official hunter of these entities. His sister, Nezuko, was the only survivor of the attack, but was affected and turned into an oni.

However, the protagonist travels Japan on a bloody journey with a lot of action, but also thinking about reversing Nezuko’s condition. The story was adapted directly from the eponymous manga by Koyoharu Gotoge and, in this sense, the 2nd season will continue with the development of the bows seen in the original material.

The plot will focus on the “Entertainment District”, which takes place right after “Mugen Train”, seen in the film. As seen in the last episodes presented for the anime, Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke were summoned to a very important mission. Rengoku and Nezuko also accompany them.

In the film, the group had to deal with Tanjiro’s reunion with the commander of the murder of his family, the villain Muzan Kibutsuji. And, in Season 2, they must face the consequences of all attacks, in addition to meeting new enemies.

The characters will head to Yoshiwara, a city full of mysteries and a breeding ground for demons – located in the infamous entertainment district. Soon, major conflicts will be presented throughout this new endeavor.

As seen in the trailer presented for the new episodes, the Demon Slayer Corps tour will further explore the protagonists’ interpersonal relationships, as well as all the battles arising from a place like the one they find themselves in.

Stay tuned for the next news!