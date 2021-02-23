Demon Slayer trailer showing Inosuke and Zenitsu in action

Anime fans should certainly be eager to get their hands on Demon Slayer, and if you are in this group you will enjoy knowing that Aniplex and CyberConnect2 have released two gameplay trailers focused on Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma.

Both recordings give an idea of how the characters will behave in the fighting of the game, which until now is announced only for Japan. It should arrive in a future date of 2021 to the Asian country, and so far nothing has been said about an edition aimed at the West.

Demon Slayer is in production for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.