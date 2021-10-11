Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Reveals Two Playable Demons

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, the game based on the hit anime that is also known as Kimetsu no Yaiba, revealed this week who will be its first two playable demons: Akaze and Rui.

Characters will not be available right at launch, arriving later via a free update. They can also only be used in the “versus” mode of the game, which makes sense as the campaign will focus on the anime’s story.

Rui was successful in the first season of the series, facing the protagonist Tanjiro in a match that was one of the biggest hits among fans of the anime. Akaze is one of the main antagonists in the Mugen Train arc, which Sega and Aniplex are jointly promoting, mixing game and anime marketing at the same time.

The two demons will be the first of the update packs that will bring more antagonists to the game as playable characters. There will be three free content updates, each with two demons, totaling six playable enemies in “versus” mode. We still don’t have information about paid DLCs in the future.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will be released on PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Its availability will happen almost simultaneously in Japan and the rest of the world. The game first arrives in its homeland on October 14th, but will be released in the rest of the world the very next day, on October 15th.