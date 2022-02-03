Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Coming to Switch

Demon Slayer: Aniplex and CyberConnect2 have announced that Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will release for Nintendo Switch later this year.

According to the announcement, the game based on the hit anime and manga is scheduled for release on Big N’s hybrid console on June 9, 2022. For now, however, this version of the title is only confirmed in Japan.

According to Gematsu, there are chances that The Hinokami Chronicles will arrive here, as the game also has the English language available. This could be an indication that we will see Kimetsu no Yaiba’s game come to Switch in the United States and, consequently, also here.

In Japan, the base version of Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles for Switch will cost 7,480 yen, around $65 in direct conversion. The Limited Edition of the game will be priced at ¥11,800, offering players some extra costumes for the characters, in addition to 16,000 Kimetsu Points. The costumes received in the special edition will be as follows:

Kimetsu Academy uniforms;

Patient outfits for Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, used in the source material when they were undergoing treatment at the Butterfly Mansion.

More information about the Switch version of the game should be released later in February.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.