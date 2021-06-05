Demon Slayer: Shinobu Cosplay Surprises With Details

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is, without a doubt, one of the biggest phenomena in the anime world in recent times. The production success was already gigantic in several countries and after Netflix acquired the rights to the anime, taking it to an absurd number of people, Demon Slayer was established even more quickly as an absolute success.

As a result, we see the anime’s fan base grow and several tributes are made as a way to demonstrate the love they have for the characters of Kimetsu no Yaiba. A gesture of admiration that unites affection and creativity is cosplay, the art of dressing up as a character, and the one chosen to be honored in Demon Slayer was Shinobu. Check out the result of this cosplay – which we already anticipated: it was amazing!

Shinobu Cosplay, Kimetsu No Yaiba Character

Nyuki is an artist already known for cosplaying famous characters on Instagram and is always surprised by the quality of the transformations made. In one of her most recent profile posts she showed the result of the cosplay of Shinobu, one of the great characters in Demon Slayer. The result is below!

For those who don’t remember, Shinobu is one of the strongest characters in the anime and an integral part of the Hashiras, a group made up of the best demon hunters from Kimetsu no Yaiba. Each of them has an affinity with an element and Shinobu’s is the insect, making her the Insect’s Hashira.

The butterflies in her costume are characteristic, as is the purple of her eyes, and Nyuki managed to capture every detail perfectly when composing her cosplay. In addition to the tribute paid to Demon Slayer, the artist has cosplayed anime such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Jujutsu Kaisen and more.

We hope that other characters from Kimetsu no Yaiba will be transformed into cosplays as amazing as Shinobu’s!