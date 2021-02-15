Demon Slayer: Season 2 should be released in 2021

The 2nd season of Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba, in the original) should be released in 2021. Who announced the news was the official anime trailer, released on Monday (15). In it, it is possible to watch some unpublished scenes of what the public will follow with the arrival of the new episodes.

Based on the manga series of the same name, created by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer is focused on the life of Tanjiro Kamado, a teenager who seeks to become a professional demonologist after a demon exterminated his entire family. With several action and adventure scenes, the production has been quite successful worldwide.

It is worth remembering that, after the end of the first wave of episodes, a film was released to tie the story, breaking box office records in Japan. With the confirmation of the anime’s 2nd season, expectations for the premiere this year are quite high.

Check out the full trailer with English subtitles:

What can the public expect from Demon Slayer season 2?

From the images seen in the official trailer, shared by Anime Factory, the new episodes will be set in the red light district of Yoshiwara, in which there are several puzzles being launched by ambitious men and women.

As yet, not many details about the plot have been revealed. Apparently, the characters will have more exciting challenges throughout their journey. In fact, stylistic news will not be lacking in the 2nd season.

The sinister-looking woman who appears at the beginning of the trailer may be present in most of the next episodes. In some way, it will be very important for the new conflicts presented, showing itself as a very relevant figure in the district where the narrative will take place.

Let’s wait for more news from Demon Slayer!