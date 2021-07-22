Demon Slayer: Season 2 of the anime gets new trailer

Demon Slayer: This Wednesday (21), streaming Funimation released a new trailer for the 2nd season of Demon Slayer. The short preview focuses on the upcoming mission of protagonist Tanjiro and his colleagues from the demon slaying organization.

The anime sequel will adapt the Entertainment District Arc. As well, the new phase is directly linked to the events of the movie Mugen Train – huge box office success in Japan and the rest of the world.

Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke are back, along with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc will be streaming in 2021 on Funimation! Find out more: https://t.co/AwetL0vOUD @aniplexUSA @DemonSlayerUSA pic.twitter.com/P2bMEUsSZ1 — Funimation (@Funimation) July 21, 2021

Following the storyline of the manga, the next season of the attraction should give more prominence to the Hashira fighters. Meanwhile, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Insokue and Zenitsu will learn new techniques when visiting Rengoku’s family estate.

The 2nd year of Demon Slayer is scheduled to hit Funimation still in 2021. However, the platform specializing in Japanese animations has not yet revealed the possible opening window.

On the other hand, in addition to the new trailer, the streaming released a poster bringing together the main characters of the next phase of the story. The unprecedented image highlights the presence of Tengen Uzui, the “Pillar of Sound”.