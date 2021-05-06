Demon Slayer: Mugen Train – Everything You Need To Know Before You Watch

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Is watching Demon Slayer: Mugen Train really necessary before continuing the anime?

One of Japan’s last big hits in theaters is the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which continues the saga of the characters seen in the 1st season of the anime Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba, in the original).

Although it opened with great acclaim in North America, the feature film will only arrive in Brazil on May 13, Thursday of next week.

Even with impressive sequences, powerful dramatic moments and an extremely careful streak, it is important to pay attention to some issues that the production brings up. Furthermore, the film is directly related to the anime series, so it must be watched before the release of season 2.

Learn more about the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WATCHED DEMON SLAYER YET!

Destroying the hegemony of the new Mortal Kombat film in the United States in terms of audience, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has been captivating viewers with its deep narrative and charismatic characters. It is worth mentioning, however, that it is essential that everyone who ventures to watch the film has already seen the 1st season of the anime in its entirety.

The feature film does not provide any recapitulation moment for the audience, betting on its dramatic strength to hook the audience. The plot begins right after the end of what was watched at the end of the 1st season.

In the episodes, fans followed the story of Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko during the Taishô period of the last century. The lives of the two change after a dangerous attack by demons, known as oni, to their family. Nezuko ends up being transformed into an oni, but can recover if Tanjiro finds a cure. He goes on to train to become a hunter of these supernatural entities.

Throughout the development of the series, new characters are being introduced, such as Zenitsu and Inosuke, who are also demon hunters. Season 1 ends with the group going after a powerful villain, when they need to travel aboard a train full of dangers.

In this way, the film bets on showing details of this trip, which promises to be full of action and new revelations. New demons appear to interfere with the emotional structures of the protagonists, in addition to offering unpredictable moments of tension.

However, many of the things that are presented in the film may appear again in the course of the series, given that the production is entirely linked to the anime. What happens to the characters in this story, therefore, is canonical for the rest of the narrative.

The dubbing cast featured Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akira Ishida, Daisuke Hirakawa and Junya Enoki. Haruo Sotozaki is directing, with production by the studio Ufotable.

So be sure to check it out! Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arrives in Brazil soon!