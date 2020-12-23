Demon Slayer: mobile game postponed

The asymmetrical survival mobile game Kimetsu no Yaiba Keppuu Kengeki Royale, the official adaptation of the hit anime Demon Slayer for video games, has been postponed indefinitely, as announced by the developer on her Twitter:

The original idea was to launch the game in Japan before the end of 2020 in versions for Android and iOS, but distributor Aniplex said it will need more time to “continue to improve the quality of the game”. You can check the official adaptation trailer here:

If you still don’t know the series, it’s one of the biggest phenomena of recent times, with gigantic manga sales (having circulated between February 2016 and May 2020 in the traditional Weekly Shonen Jump) and record box office in its first animated feature in theaters , Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, which follows the events seen in the first season of the anime.

Now the way is to wait a little longer to see if the first venture of the franchise on cell phones will be able to replicate the success obtained in other media. Are you excited to play? Comment below!



