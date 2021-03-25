Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will have dubbed version

Funimation announced on its social networks that the dubbed version of the anime series adaptation of the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga (Demon Slayer), by Koyoharu Gotouge, will be added to the Brazilian service catalog starting on March 25th.

Currently Japanese animation is already available in streaming anime in its subtitled version.

In addition, the anime will also be added to the Netflix catalog in Brazil and is expected to be included in the service in April.

So far, the anime series can be found, with the exception of its country of origin, in the Netflix catalog of the United States, Canada and England. In these countries, the series has the dubbed version of the anime already available.

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) had its version dubbed by Universal Cinergia, in a work that has the direction of Cassius Romero and has Ian Luz as producer, who also participates as a voice actor.

In the cast of Brazilian voice actors, the animated series features Daniel Figueira, voicing Tanjiro Kamado, Adrian Tatini as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Dláigelles Silva voicing Inosuke Hashibira, Isa Guarnieri playing Nezuko Kamado, as well as Glauco Marques giving voice to Muzan Kibutsuji.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: more details about the manga series adaptations

The Japanese shonen manga series will also receive an adaptation in an action movie format. Titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Train (Gekijouban Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha Hen), the production is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States and Canada on April 23, with distribution from Aniplex.

In Brazil, the feature was recently announced by the Cinépolis cinema chain, which has yet to open.

Looking forward to the dubbed version of the anime or not?