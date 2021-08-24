Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Will Have Demons Playable via DLC

In a statement released this Monday (23), Aniplex and CyberConnect2 announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will receive playable demons in Versus mode.

Also with regard to the characters, it was said that these additions will be free and more details about these creatures will be released later. New images of the excerpt of the story named Mount Natagumo were also released, which you can see below:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will be released on October 15th in PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions.