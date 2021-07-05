Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba | Tanjiro vs Rengoku In a Spectacular New Gameplay

Demon Slayer: Guardians of the Night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami will arrive in Spain this October for consoles and PC. This is how its gameplay looks like.Guardians of the Night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami is one of the most anticipated releases of the year from lovers of the manganime and the Shonen Jump universe. The Records Manga will bring demon hunt to consoles and PC this October; Until then, we can only enjoy an anime that heads to Spain by the hand of Selecta Visión and gameplays like the one shown at Aniplex Online Fest 2021.

This online event has given space to the long-awaited Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba video game, developed by CyberConnect2 (Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; Naruto Shippuden Ultimate ninja) and Aniplex, from 5:10:12 to 5:15:55 of the video that we leave next. Without going into any kind of plot gutter, we will simply say that the fight pits Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura) and Murata against the tag team of Kyojuro Rengoku and Shinobu Kocho. All footage corresponds to the PlayStation 5 version.

Guardians of the Night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami, October 15 in stores

Guardians of the Night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami will tell us about the first season of the animated series and the events that take place in the hit movie Infinity Train, which corresponds to volumes 7 and 8 of the manga (en canonical). The work places us in the Taisho period of Japan. Tanjiro, a young man who makes a living selling coal, at one point finds his entire family devoured by a demon; to make matters worse, his younger sister, Nezuko, transforms into a demon. Regaining his human form and ending the demon that wiped out his family are the vital goals of Tanjiro, who undergoes severe training.

The game promises dramatic scenes, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm style battles in the arena, English and Japanese dubbing, Spanish translation and a multitude of selectable characters.

The Night’s Watch: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will be released in North America and Europe on October 15, 2021, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Steam. SEGA will take care of its location in the West.