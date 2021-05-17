Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Spectacular Trailer of Kyojuro Rengoku

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The title will arrive on consoles this year 2021 in Japan. The character seen in the Kimetsu no Yaiba movie is now shown in this frenzied video.Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan has shown in action for the first time Kyojuro Rengoku, the newly confirmed co-star character from the film Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Infinite Train; that will chain the first and second seasons of the anime. The video game developed by CyberConnect2 will not forget one of the most loved characters by fans of the manganime, controllable in the Versus Mode game mode. New trailer.

Kyojuro Rengoku is a 20-year-old Demon Slayer, the Hashira of the flames of the Demon Slayer Corps; a type of pure heart, determined with the protective spirit and with great gifts in the handling of the sword. At the moment it has only been confirmed for Versus Mode, since the video game will base his story mode on Season 1 of the animated series. Season 2 will soon be released in Japan; for now scheduled for 2021.

Regarding Versus Mode, we can play both online and offline in 2v2 combats using all kinds of combinations of characters already seen in the animated series. History, for its part, has promised that it will make us relive the stories already told in the anime; It has not been reported if there will be news regarding that first season in the form of subplots or secondary missions.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan is due out in 2021 in Japan

Aniplex, publisher of the license, has confirmed the following characters in the game at the moment: Shinobu Kocho, Sabito, Makomo, Sakonji Urokodaki, Giyu Tomioka, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Tanjiro Kamado, and now Nezuko Kamado.