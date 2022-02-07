Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Presents Teaser Trailer On Switch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: The video game developed by CyberConnect 2 presents a first look at its adaptation to the Nintendo machine. Night Watchmen -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is in development for Nintendo Switch. This news was confirmed in early February, at which time it was also announced that the Japanese release date is set for June 9. Nothing is known yet about its arrival in the West, but to whet your appetite, Aniplex and CyberConnect 2 have distributed the first teaser trailer, which you can see on these lines.

As you can see, the video contains some gameplay scenes. As if that were not enough, a trailer has also emerged that will be broadcast on television and that you can enjoy in this same news. The Nintendo Switch version will include all the updates that were implemented on all other platforms. At least in Japan, the game will have a limited edition, whose main attraction is a series of costumes and 16,000 Kimetsu Points.

With experience in ports to Nintendo Switch

CyberConnect2 has experience porting manganime games to the Nintendo Switch. One of the most recent is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the RPG originally marketed on PS4, Xbox One and PC, which allows the player to put himself in the shoes of Goku and his friends to relive the entire Z saga. This RPG has been expanded through several content expansions, which have transcended Dragon Ball Z and have focused their attention on Dagon Ball Super, the saga that is currently being broadcast.

The Night’s Watch -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles does not yet have a release date in the West. It is expected that Koch Media will be in charge of distributing the title in Spain, but for the moment they have not announced its launch. It’s also available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC (via Steam).