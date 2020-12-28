Demon Slayer is the biggest box office in Japan history

After nearly twenty years at the top of Japan’s box office, Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away has reached its milestone.

The Demon Slayer manga film reached 32.47 billion yen (the equivalent of $ 319 million), displacing the animation of Studio Ghibli, which had grossed 31.68 billion yen.

This achievement was achieved even before the film was released in Europe and the United States. And the most impressive thing is that Demon Slayer made 10 billion yen in just ten days, making it the fastest film in Japan’s history to reach that milestone.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the readjustment of the calendar of foreign releases may have helped the animation to reach these numbers. With major Hollywood studios postponing much of their releases to 2021, Demon Slayer did not have to face as much foreign competition.

In addition, with the total reopening of Japanese cinemas after the closing period due to the pandemic, the screening of the film was encouraged by movie theaters to obtain the highest possible profit in the period.

Based on the manga created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer became a cultural phenomenon when it was adapted for the Aniplex studio anime. The story follows the journey of Tanjiro, a young Japanese from the Taisho era (1912-1926) who becomes a demon hunter after his family was murdered by one of the creatures.



