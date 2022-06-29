Demon Slayer introduces Tengen Uzui DLC

The first official DLC for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles has been revealed in the new Sega and Aniplex trailer. A new character will be the first to join the battle, and he is certainly a fan favorite.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is a 3D fighting game based on the world—famous manga/anime “Demon Slayer”. It is developed by CyberConnect2, who also developed the series.hacking, as well as the Ninja Storm series based on another global manga and anime giant, Naruto.

The DLC will add The Sound of Hashira Tengen Uzui as a new character to the list of Demon Slayer: The HInokami Chronicles. The release date of the Tengen Uzui add-on has not been set, it is expected that it will be available for purchase in the summer of 2022, according to rumors, in July. The DLC will cost 550 yen in Japan, which is roughly equivalent to $4 in the US. More characters will be available in the future; including Ducky, Gyutaro and Nezuko in her advanced demon form. Sega stated that they will have more information about adding these characters in the future.

The sound of Hashira Tengen Uzui was introduced in the last season of Demon Slayer during the Entertainment District Arc. Tengen Uzui is a former ninja who left his village and decided to become a demon slayer. His confidence, strength and brilliance are reflected in the skill set we see in his DLC trailer. He uses a breathing style that is unique to him, testifying to his power in the Demon Slayer universe. He will be the 19th character on the list after the release.

With the release of the Demon Slayer: S. Kuznetsov arc in the fall of 2023 and the growing popularity of the franchise with each season, many players of the Demon Slayer: in Hinokami Chronicles may wonder which of the DLC may be added in the future. “Demon Slayer,” so as time goes on, new additions to the list are definitely in the realm of possibilities.

Since the downloadable content only represents one character at the beginning, some players may worry that they will eventually have to pay for each character separately in the future. It is currently announced that 3 other characters and 3 versions of existing characters will be added to the same downloadable content package in the future. There are currently no DLC announcements to add to the Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles story mode.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is available for purchase on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox S and Xbox Series X.