Demon Slayer — Hinokami Kepuutan Rea Kocho, Hashira Doin Seto

Demon Slayer: CyberConnect2 confirmed on Friday (7) that Shinobu Kocho is the newest character to be added in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan.

Insect Hashira was revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Jump as Hinokami Keppuutan’s next playable fighter, and is expected to receive images and gameplay trailer in the coming days. Now, she joins the previously announced Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Giyu Tomioka, sensei Urokodaki, Sabito and Makomo as part of the game’s cast.

AS – Hinokami Keppuutan will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC in 2021.