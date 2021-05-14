Demon Slayer – Hinokami Keppuutan: Rengoku Will Be Playable Character

Demon Slayer: The latest issue of Weekly Jump revealed on Thursday (13) that Kyojuro Rengoku will be the next playable character for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan.

With the announcement, Rengoku, Hashira of the Flames who became popular after co-starring in the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train, joins Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, Sabito, Makomo and Urokodaki as confirmed characters. The demon hunter is expected to receive his official gameplay trailer later this week, as other Hashiras are due to be revealed in the coming months.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan will be released in 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.