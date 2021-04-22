Demon Slayer – Hinokami Keppuutan: Makomo and Sabito are announced

Demon Slayer – Hinokami Keppuutan: Developer CyberConnect2 revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Jump magazine that Makomo and Sabito will be the next characters to be announced in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan.

With the announcement, ex-candidate demon hunters Makomo and Sabito join Giyu Tomioka, Urokodaki, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu as fighters already confirmed in the game. So far, the two new additions have not received a gameplay trailer or official visuals in the game, but are expected to gain more details in the coming days.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan will be released in 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.