Demon Slayer Gets New Trailers Showing Zenitsu and Inosuke

Demon Slayer fans will certainly be eager to check out what will be presented in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, and if you are in this group, two new trailers for the game have been released.

The recordings are focused on showing a little of how Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma will behave in the game, bringing several of their characteristic moves known by fans to the new matches.

Check out the trailers in question below:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will be released in Japan later this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, and has not yet had a release confirmation for the US market.