Demon Slayer game: Tomioka gets gameplay video

Developer CyberConnect2 released a new trailer and more screenshots of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, featuring a little more gameplay and the look of Giyu Tomioka.

In the images, it is possible to observe a little more of the movement of Giyu, who brings skills similar to those of Tanjiro when using the breathing of the water to execute powerful strokes. The demon hunter also revealed more complete details of its look, which impresses by its fidelity to the model originally presented in the anime. Check out the trailer and screenshots below.

The water hashira joins, until then, the characters Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira as fighters already confirmed in the game, which will be available soon at launch.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan arrives in 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.