Demon Slayer for PS5, Xbox Series X Gets Promotion Trailer

Demon Slayer: The no small title game Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaba – The Hinokami Chronicles has been given a breakout trailer featuring the character Murata. The video of just under a minute shows Murata fighting (or trying to fight) Tanjiro Kamado.

The original trailer uploaded by the game publisher is not available for our region. Anyway, the same trailer is being made available by other YouTube users here in the West. Watch below:

The main news of the game is being directed to Asia, so it may take a while to get more promotional content about the game here. The speculation is that there are some bureaucratic issues to be resolved for the game to gain publicity, at least in English.

Check out below one of the few trailers released by SEGA and subtitled in English.

In development by CyberConnect2, the studio behind Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, the game still doesn’t have a released release date.

Still, as pointed out by the trailer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaba – The Hinokami Chronicles is due out in 2021 on PS4, PS5, Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X.