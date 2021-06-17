Demon Slayer: Fighting Game Gets Release Date

Demon Slayer: Although there is still no release date for the Western market, it has already been confirmed that the highly anticipated fighting game Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles will be released on October 14, 2021 in Japan!

Developed by CyberConnect2, so far the game was only slated for sometime in 2021, so it’s great to finally have a concrete date on hand, especially after seeing the amazing trailers focused on Zenitsu and Inosuke.

With versions planned for the PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4, the title will have English subtitles in its original version, which should facilitate a subsequent launch work in our market, or even cheer up whoever is. willing to import the game or download it from international stores.

Considering the global success of Demon Slayer’s manga and anime, which recently set box office records with the movie Mugen Train, it would be odd if the game’s release took too long to show up here. Are you looking forward to Demon Slayer Kimetsu on Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles? Let us know in the comments below!