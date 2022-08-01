Demon Slayer: Explanation of the Unusual Look of Fucking And Guro

Hashira is an elite group of fighters with exceptional skills in killing demons that plagued the inhabitants of Taisho—era Japan. They support the demon hunters. The Demon Slayer introduced the group to us in the first season and gradually introduced each participant to each adventure along with Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke.

One of the Hashira is Obanai Iguro, the Snake of Hashira. He wasn’t shown much in the anime, but we saw him during Hashira’s meeting in season 1 and briefly at the end of season 2. Despite the minimal screen time, Iguro’s appearance is very memorable.

heterochromia

Iguro was born with two eyes of different colors. His right eye appears to be more golden, and his left eye is emerald green. Iguro mentions that his right eye was always weaker than his left and that he could barely see through it. His unique set of eyes is certainly one of the physical characteristics of the Iguro trademark.

Masked face

The reason for Iguro’s disguised mouth goes back to the dark history of his family. He was born into a clan he describes as “shameless, greedy, ostentatious and ugly.” His family gave birth to girls for 370 years, that is, before the birth of Iguro. As a child, he was locked in a cell. During his imprisonment, his mother, sisters and aunts doted on him tirelessly, serving him plates of rich food and adorning him with beautiful clothes with great glee. The excessive luxury in his small cell made Iguro nauseous, he described the fat from the food as “suffocating”. At night, he felt like someone was looking at him, petrified with fear to such an extent that it was difficult to fall asleep.

When he was 12 years old, the women in his family dragged him out of his cell into a luxurious room filled with tasteless decor. Kneeling with two women from his clan, he watched them bow to something in front of them. On a majestic pedestal, just as statues of deities are installed in temples, sat a demon with the lower body of a snake and the upper body of a woman. Although she looks more like a snake than a human. It was she who watched the young Iguro sleeping at night, and it was heard how he crawled. She talked to people, saying she should wait until he was bigger. Iguro knew exactly what that meant.

His family lived off the wealth of the demon’s victims. In exchange, the Iguro clan offered her their newborn babies as a sacrifice, since they were her favorite food. Since Iguro was the first boy in the clan for more than 300 years and had interesting eyes, she fell in love with him as such a rarity. She wanted to wait until it was more satisfying before devouring it.

She ordered the women of the clan to forcibly cut his mouth so that he looked more like her own reptilian mouth. Iguro’s blood poured into the cup that the demon drank. Then his mouth was bandaged, most likely to stop the bleeding and start the healing process.

Kaburamaru

After his mouth was cut, Iguro decided that he definitely needed to escape and survive. He managed to steal a hair clip and gradually scratch the bars of his cell with it. Every day he became more and more afraid of being discovered while trying to escape. The only person he could trust was the snake that crawled into his cell, a small white snake named Kaburamaru.

In the end, Iguro managed to escape, and Kaburamaru wrapped himself around his neck. The demon noticed this and chased after him. He was almost caught and killed until Shinjuro Rengoku, the Fiery Hashira at the time, killed the demon and saved his life. His cousin was also saved by Rengoku. It turned out that in a rage, the demon killed all 50 members of the Iguro family, except Iguro and his cousin. She rejected him in grief and sorrow, accusing him of being the cause of their death. For her, if the demon had just eaten him as planned, everyone would be alive. Despite knowing the fate that could befall his clan if he escaped, Iguro just wanted to live. He knew no matter what, he would always belong to this “ugly” bloodline, so he channeled his rage into fighting demons and eventually became Hashira.

Despite all this abuse and chaos, Kaburamaru did not leave Iguro’s side. In every frame of the manga that followed these tragic events, Kaburamaru can always be seen wrapping around Iguro’s shoulders. We see the snake in seasons 1 and 2 of Demon Slayer, which still rests on Iguro’s shoulders wherever he goes. These two have been through hell and back together, and therefore, naturally, have become inseparable.

Kaburamaru is not just an ornament for Iguro’s neck. In the battle against Muzan in chapter 194 of the manga, Iguro saves Tanjiro from Muzan’s attack. At the same time, the upper half of his face is cut above the eyes.