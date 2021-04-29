Demon Slayer Becomes Biggest Anime Box Office in World Cinema

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train continues to break several records around the world. The film became the highest grossing anime in theaters worldwide after its US theatrical debut.

Demon Slayer debuted in Japanese cinema in October 2020 reaching several major brands in the Asian country. Now, it made its debut in theaters in the United States and reached the impressive mark of US $ 442.81 million, surpassing the old record that belonged to Hayao Miyazaki’s anime, Sen’s Chihiro no Kamikakushi, which he collected just over $ 395 million while it was on display – the anime was relaunched in theaters during the pandemic last year, which made it take the lead at the box office.

The 3rd position in the ranking is occupied by Your Name (Kimi no na wa), with US $ 380 million, which before the pandemic had the highest box office in the world.

Last Tuesday (27), Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train leaked on the North American PS Store, however, it ended up being taken off the air shortly after.

About the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The anime debuted in 2019 and became popular all over the world in a short time.

The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, who lives a journey in search of the salvation of Sister Nezuko, who was attacked by demons. The plot works sensational special effects during the action in a unique way and details the story of each character.

The time of events is between 1912 and 1926, in Japan, the period of Emperor Taisho’s reign.