Demon Slayer: anime gets new backpack with Nezuko

Demon Slayer: An unboxing (as the videos opening products are called) caught the attention of fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, one of the most successful animes since its debut. The big news is the launch of a set of luggage – which includes a backpack and a necesary – inside which fans can carry their own Nezuko, in addition to the bags having interiors with decorations inspired by the anime.

Check out the following video:

Those interested in purchasing luggage should place their orders through the Animate store, in Japan, or through Movic – both international stores. With faux leather lining, the suitcase has wheels to help travelers and is sold for around 27,500 yen (approximately R$1,251.53). Pre-sales are available until the 7th of July, with the official launch only scheduled for the 22nd of October.

Learn more about the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Kimetsu no Yaiba is an anime produced by Japanese studio Ufotable. Since its debut in 2019, it has become one of the most popular animes in its home country and around the world, known as Demon Slayer in the West. Its popularity is so great that the production has been compared to anime giants such as Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece.

The first season of the anime is available on Netflix and the production was continued in the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu on Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train. In August, the second part of the film, which tells the story of Tanjiro and his friends, hits theaters, in a feature called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the 2nd: Bonds.

In addition to the two films, the anime also had a confirmed 2nd season, with a premiere scheduled for the end of 2021. So far, there is no forecast for the release of new titles in Brazil.

