Demon Slayer: 5th biggest box office in Japanese history

The film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train has been making history in Japan. Last Sunday (8), the anime reached the mark of 20.4 billion yen (about US $ 197 million) collected at the box office at the movies

With this collection, the anime Demon Slayer became the 5th most watched movie in the history of Japan, surpassing the 20.3 billion yen of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and the 3rd biggest anime of all time, leaving behind The Animated Castle (Hauru no Ugoku Shiro), by Hayao Miyazaki.

The biggest box office in the Asian country are: Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi), also by Miyazaki; Titanic in 2nd; Frozen in 3rd; and Your Name (Kimi no na wa) in 4th.

The expectation is that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will still climb some positions in the ranking, since the film managed to raise 20 billion yen in just 24 days. For comparison, the leader of the list, Spirited Away, reached the same mark 61 days after opening in theaters.

With ticket offices around the world being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the collection in theaters has been below average. As such, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is currently the 9th largest box office in 2020 worldwide, below DC’s Birds of Prey, which has reached the $ 201 million mark.

Chinese animation Jiang Ziya: Legend of Deification is the biggest animation of 2020, exceeding $ 240 million in revenue – a number that could be surpassed by Demon Slayer.



