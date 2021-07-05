Demon Slayer: 2nd Season of The Anime Wins Unreleased Trailer; Watch!

Demon Slayer: The official page of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Twitter released, this Sunday (4), the first trailer subtitled in English of the 2nd season of the anime. The new episodes of the animated series debut later this year in the West and in October in Japan.

The video was released by Aniplex of America, which distributes the production in the United States. In this sequel, characters Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu will have to fight powerful new demons.

Check out the trailer in English below:

Get ready for a new mission in the Yoshiwara Entertainment District with #DemonSlayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc coming in 2021! ✨ pic.twitter.com/GPwnlL2mVK — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) July 5, 2021

The 2nd season of Demon Slayer will continue the events of the movie Mugen Train, which was released in Brazil in May and is still available in some movie theaters. In chronology, the feature film continues the story of the 1st season.

According to the information that has already been revealed, in Season 2 the protagonists will face demons of the same level of power as Akaza, which was shown in Mugen Train. The adapted story arc will be the “Red Light District”, which is shown in the manga written and designed by Koyoharu Gotoge.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is available in Brazil with 26 episodes on Netflix, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The new season should arrive on streaming platforms.