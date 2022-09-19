Demon fighters are sent flying on a new anime-style airliner

No anime fan can deny that the Demon Slayer, Kimetsu No Yaiba, has made a splash in the anime industry, gaining enough popularity that some consider him one of the “big three” of the next generation of senen. The influence has even spread beyond anime fandom and penetrated into the everyday aspects of modern life, although “Demon Slayer” is not the only series that does this.

The most recent example of the real impact of Demon Slayer is a new airline with the best numbers just for anime fans. Starting on October 3 of this year, All Nippon Airways will fly domestic flights with special exclusive demon fighters. The planes themselves will be decorated with prints of several characters, including Flame Hashira Rengoku, but this is not the end of the matter.

The characters will be depicted on the headrest covers, flight attendants will be dressed in uniforms with the image of demon fighters, ANA will offer exclusive themed products through the in—flight shopping service, and passengers will be able to watch the movie “Demon Killer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Movie: Mugen Train” or the arch of the entertainment district of the series with the help of in-flight entertainment.

Demon Slayer Jet 3, as it was named, will take the demon fighters into the air for their first flight on October 2. At the moment, many fans will not be able to take advantage of this unique opportunity, since the first flight will be operated from Tokyo Haneda Airport both as a departure and arrival point, and subsequent flights, starting from the 3rd, will serve only domestic flights. Locations will include Haneka, Fukuoka, Itami and New Chitose, but the schedule will include other domestic routes starting on the 16th.

Demon Slayer has remained popular in Japan since its first release, so it’s no surprise that it has gained enough respect to be painted on airplanes there. The real question is how long it will take for this large-scale representation of the real world to reach America in one form or another. There are already examples in America of how numerous industries are giving way to the influence of anime: from American clothing companies selling anime-themed versions to orchestras performing anime-themed songs at football matches.

Of course, it’s all about perspective, and some might say that anime has no chance of achieving the same level of ubiquitous popularity in America, even with a Demon Killer in the mix. One could argue that pop culture-based industries actually follow only the latest fashion trends, which does not suggest the most positive future for anime culture in America.