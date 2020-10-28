Game will be released on November 20 for the Switch. Scheduled for release in November, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity receives a free demo for Switch on Wednesday (28) , Nintendo revealed during today’s Direct Mini .

To mark the arrival of the demo, the game won an unprecedented trailer. Look above.

Age of Calamity is set 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , and focuses on the battle between Link, Zelda and Hyrule’s champions against the forces of Calamity Ganon.

The game is a partnership between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo , who also developed the original Hyrule Warriors , and brings the combat style of games from the Dynasty Warriors series .

In addition to Link and Zelda, characters like Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, Revali and Impa will be playable in the title. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity arrives on November 20 on Switch.

