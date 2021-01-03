Demi Rose is turned into the true goddess of Instagram. World famous for her stunning 94-61-91.5 measurementsand at just 5 feet 2 inches tall, the Briton falls in love and looks more beautiful every day.

This 2021 points as the year of consecration of Demi Rose, as it has gained ground against other divas of social networks such as Abigail Ratchford .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Because of her beauty and sensuality, rumors say that Tygga left Kylie Jenner. From there, a rivalry was unleashed between two true powers of fashion. Comparisons with Kim Kardashian for her voluptuous asses, they do not wait, never.

Now Demi has dedicated herself to posting increasingly daring photos on her social networks. These are the images that marked her daring year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)



