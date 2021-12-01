Demi Rose Shows Off Her Rear To The Fullest, Has Caused A Sensation

With a photograph showing her in front of the mirror, British model Demi Rose has caused a sensation, all with the aim of promoting her official website; apparently she is already at her house in Ibiza.

Demi Rose has turned heads once again, thanks to a photo she shared on her Instagram storiesto promote her official website, which shows her in front of a mirror, wearing a tiny black strappy lingerie set with it. who showed her rear to the maximum.

You can see the photo she shared at this link. She impressed her fans. She showed off her amazing physique and was confident.

In another image, the beautiful British model and influencer posted a selfie in which she appears wearing a tight nude- colored bodysuit , which outlined her attributes; she wrote the word “unknown” in her post .

Apparently, Demi is already at her house in Ibiza, after a long trip in which she visited countries such as Italy, Mexico and the United States; in fact, her time in Los Angeles was to work on a campaign for the clothing firm Pretty Little Thing , of which she has been an ambassador for two years. She showed the results on her Instagram account , looking spectacular by modeling various sexy clothes.