Demi Rose Just Shared a Post That Will Drive Her Fans Crazy

Demi Rose just shared a series of photos that will warm her fans up. Rose, who did not miss the show, managed to get the minds of her fans with the first photo. The 26-year-old model and Pretty Little Thing ambassador shared her previous update with the caption “The view”.

From the very first photo, Demi had a thin waist, plus a loose bust and a retro vibe. Demi posed in a beautiful bikini. The bikini was undoubtedly Dior.

Seeing CA Through Demi Rose’s Eyes

Scroll through the photos to see the beauty of the scenery as Rose enjoys a trip to CA in the sun. The British beauty, who was walking around the pools in bikinis, gave up on her distinctive swimsuits, but did not hide her famous figure.

Demi opted for a brown bikini with a logo as well. She wore a skirt that covered part of her legs over her bikini. Her thin hair was flowing down her neck.

See Photos Below

Demi‘s braids definitely caught an innocent air as they rocked. Demi has 18.7 million Instagram followers. More than 40,000 likes left in a very short time, she. Swipe right for three photos.