Demi Moore and new boyfriend Daniel Hamm “clicked right away”: they have “the same devilish sense of humor”

The perfect likeness! Demi Moore and her new boyfriend Daniel Hamm are enjoying all the sweet nuances of their relationship.

“He’s very charming, loves the wonderful things in life and is extremely cultured, plus they have the same devilish sense of humor and a craving for adventure.”

The 59-year-old “Ghost” star and the 45-year-old Michelin-starred chef have capitalized on their shared passion for travel by traveling to New York, Los Angeles “and other places,” the insider notes. “They had a great time together.”

The couple were first spotted together during Paris Fashion Week in March, when they sat in the front row at the Chloe show. We confirmed their romance earlier this month.

Hamm, a well-known chef and restaurateur, seems to be a bright spot in Moore’s life. G.I. Actress Jane and her family recently revealed that Bruce Willis, who has been married to Moore for 11 years, was diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that affects the ability to understand language and communicate.

The New Mexico native shared the difficult news in a joint statement with his daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, as well as Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis and her two daughters with the “Sixth Sense” star Mabel and Evelyn.

“We as a family wanted to inform Bruce’s wonderful supporters that our beloved Bruce has some health problems, and he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities,” the actor’s family wrote on Instagram on March 30.

Although the Willis family admitted that they are all going through “really difficult times” due to the diagnosis of the “Die Hard” star, they also noted that they “are going through this as a strong family unit.”

Moore and Willis, 67, have remained close since their divorce was finalized in 2000, and the actress has often shared photos of their blended family via Instagram.

Five years after the divorce of the former couple, the star of “Indecent Proposal” tied the knot with Ashton Kutcher. Although Moore’s 2019 memoir “Puzzle” mentions accusations of infidelity against the 44-year-old participant of the “70s Show — they divorced in 2013 — at the time, she told the Wall Street Journal that they were still “friends”, although not spending time together. (Kutcher has been married to Mila Kunis since 2015.)