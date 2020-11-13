Demi Lovato won’t mention Max Ehrich except for this song

Demi Lovato will not address the break with Max Ehrich beyond her song, “Still Have Me”: “I let the music comment on it”

Demi Lovato fell in love, got engaged and called off her engagement to actor, Max Ehrich, all in less than a year. That’s a lot for anyone to go through, but she is expected to comment on what happened as someone usually does in the public eye.

But Demi Lovato wants to let her music tell her story and avoid awkward interviews about her failed affair with Max Ehrich; which we tell you from beginning to end in Somagnews.

Lovato and Ehrich’s romance of months

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich started dating in March 2020 and tried to keep their relationship quiet for a couple of months; However, those who saw her comments on Instagram and her appearance on her Instagram Live took notice.

The now ex-couple confirmed their relationship in May 2020. After less than five months of dating, Max Ehrich proposed to Demi Lovato on the beach.

The actor’s proposal to the former Disney star came on the eve of the second anniversary of her 2018 overdose. Demi Lovato agreed, but they were engaged for less than two months.

In September 2020, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich broke up while the latter was filming a movie on the other side of the country.

Demi Lovato Released “Still Have Me” After Breakup

When they broke up, Demi Lovato made no public statements about it. Instead, she simply deleted her Instagram posts with Max Ehrich, who later did the same on her account. Also, the singer returned to the studio. “Music is always there for me,” he tweeted on September 30, adding, “song in the morning.”

Music is always there for me… song in the am — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 30, 2020

After the debut of “Still Have Me”, Demi Lovato wrote on Twitter: “I should be sleeping, but life can be hard and strange and it keeps me awake sometimes … BUT I am so glad I reviewed my mentions. Your support It literally has me in tears. Thank you guys so much … I am beyond grateful for your love, I LOVE YOU “.



