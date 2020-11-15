Demi Lovato talks about breaking up with Max Ehrich!

Demi Lovato assures that 2020 has been “a roller coaster” by breaking the silence about her break with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is looking back on her dizzying relationship with Max Ehrich.

For the unspoken, earlier this year Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had revealed that they were dating and got engaged in a four-month relationship.

Just three months later, their engagement and romance ended. Their breakup became complicated after that, as Max Ehrich accused Demi Lovato of using him for public relations and publicity, while her own team revealed that he would not leave her alone.

Demi Lovato breaks the silence

Now, Demi Lovato opens up about what she learned from her romance with Max Ehrich and looks to the future in an interview with Today With Hoda & Jenna.

“[This year has] been a roller coaster ride. I mean, honestly, for me, the beginning of the year started, I was on this trajectory for a pretty hectic career, and I was planning my comeback.”

The ex-Disney girl added, “I think the most important thing I’ve learned is how much I feel good about myself and love myself. It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEpfQQche6m/?utm_source=ig_embed

If you missed it, in Somagnews we inform you that the couple began to have problems in September, when they returned to work after being together in quarantine in Los Angeles in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, Lovato Lovato is in Los Angeles while Max Ehrich shoots a movie in Atlanta. “Demi and Max were basically together 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for months,” the source told People Magazine.

“They lived in a stress-free bubble and it was all just fun. Now they are both working and on separate shores.” The source told People that “Max rose to fame, and it was difficult. He got caught up in [Hollywood].”



