Demi Lovato said that she hit her head on a crystal and had stitches

Oh! Demi Lovato not only got such a serious facial injury that she needs stitches, but the singer of “Cool for the Summer” revealed… the unique way they received the wound.

“Guess who hit his head on a crystal and has to get stitches tomorrow before Kimmel??? 🙋🏻🙋🏻,” 29-year-old Lovato signed her video on Wednesday, July 13, in TikTok, which details the bloody injury.

In the clip, Disney Channel graduates hold their hand over the frame, looking down, while the sound “No one will know”, “They will know” is played over the footage. When the dialogue ends and dramatic music begins, Lovato shows a wound: a bleeding vertical scratch above the eyebrow. However, the “Sober” artist seems to have found humor in the situation, chuckling into the camera and saying the word “F—k”.

Like many other celebrities who believe in the healing power of crystals, the Camp Rock alum has already talked about using them. In an interview with The Washington Post in March 2021, a graduate from Texas held a bottle of coconut oil with crystals on the bottom, mixed with several flavors.

“This is my more masculine fragrance,” Lovato told the publication at the time. “On days when I feel more feminine, I have the scent of amber, lavender and vanilla.”

The Texas native has been working on himself and his healing since his near-fatal overdose occurred in 2018, during which the “Sorry Not Sorry” artist suffered a heart attack, three strokes and was left with brain damage, as they told in their March 2021. The documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil”. Two months after the release of the mini-series on YouTube, Lovato came out non-binary.

“Today is the day I am so happy to share my life with all of you — I am proud to inform you that I identify as a non—binary person and will officially change my pronouns to they/they moving forward,” they wrote via Instagram at the time, adding: “It happened after a big works on healing and self-reflection. I’m still learning and recovering, and I don’t pretend to be an expert or a representative.”

Later that year, the “Confident” singer also explained that they no longer lead— and do not support — the “California sober” lifestyle that they discussed in “Dancing with the Devil” when a person is sober from all substances except marijuana.

As they revealed in the aforementioned TikTok, the Grammy nominee had to perform his new single “Substance” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, July 14th. Lovato, who has long been open about her struggle with substance abuse, wonders on the candid track if they are the only people who want to get high. This heavy guitar song is the second single from their upcoming album HOLY FVCK.