Demi Lovato released music and surprised fans

Track is a gift for fans and has only been released on the singer’s Twitter so far

The singer Demi Lovato released a new song on Wednesday, 30, called “Still Have Me”. She had already left some clues to fans that she was about to come up with something new.

Unlike the dance ballad of “OK Not To Be OK”, released with Dj Marshmello this month, Demi’s new track brings the power of the singer’s vocals with just one piano. And the lyrics are consistent with what she has been experiencing lately about her self-acceptance, when she says she still has herself and is all she needs to overcome all difficulties.

Music is always there for me… pic.twitter.com/I77rrfFj8r — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 30, 2020

Demi had commented to a group of fans that she would have a release for today, but did not confirm which one it would be.

On Twitter, the lovatics, fans of the singer, celebrate the launch and her name “Demetria” and “Demi Lovato” went into the most talked about subjects. See the reaction:

this is so beautiful, i‘m in tears pic.twitter.com/5L6SjGpCZy — em (@pldemetria) September 30, 2020

THIS WAS SO WORTH THE WAIT, DEMI. I SWEAR. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, AND I'LL ALWAYS BE BY YOUR SIDE. pic.twitter.com/onUFbyN3kb — Carly. 💎🇲🇽 (@SexyDirtLove) September 30, 2020



