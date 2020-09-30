Demi Lovato: “Music is always with me”:

Demi Lovato (28) is apparently going through a difficult time! For a few days there have been increasing indications that the singer and her fiancé Max Ehrich (29) could have separated. Most recently, this suspicion was reinforced by the fact that the two deleted all of their couple photos on the Internet. However, they have not yet made a clear statement about a possible love-out – until now? Demi shared a cryptic message!

The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Music is always there for me … Song in the morning.” But she did not go into these words in detail. For this reason, the fans in the comments are now busy speculating. On the one hand, it is assumed that Demi is trying to find support in the music in her current seemingly difficult situation – but will probably stay awake until dawn by processing her thoughts. “‘I’m not sleeping tonight.’ Is that what you want to say? “Asks the rapper Mod Sun.

On the other hand, some users suspect that the “Sorry Not Sorry” interpreter wants to give an indication of the release of a new song with her words. However, this should appear in just a few hours – when morning breaks in Demi’s home country, the USA. “I’m so looking forward to new music,” says one fan, full of expectation.



