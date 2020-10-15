Demi Lovato launches anti-Trump anthem with this song

Demi Lovato’s new song has a special appeal to the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

While some celebrities have a direct line to the chief reality star, Demi Lovato is airing her complaints with an open letter. The singer’s latest single from “Still Have Me,” “Commander in Chief,” is more than an appeal to President Donald Trump and all his violent ineptitude.

The single is a reminder that its critics are not going to back down. “But you don’t get tired of shutting down systems for personal gain / Fighting fires with flyers and praying for rain / Do you jump into pain? We are not pawns in their game ”, she addressed the president directly.

In the Demi Lovato chorus, she does not beat around the bush: “We are in a state of crisis, people are dying / While filling his pockets / Commander-in-chief, how does it feel to still breathe?”

After anger and confusion comes action. “Commander in Chief” encourages listeners to “fight for what is right” and “defend our position.” And that includes, but is not limited to, voting.

Demi Lovato’s new song release

The Finneas-produced song, written in collaboration with Julia Michaels, Eren Cannata and Justin Tranter, is part of an effort to get fans to vote in this year’s presidential election. Lovato will hold the world premiere of “Commander in Chief” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on October 14 at 8 p.m. ET, just before the release of the music video. Stream “FDT”, “Commander in Chief” by Demi Lovato now.

“Do you understand that, as a celebrity, I too have the right to political opinions? Or did you forget that we are not alone to entertain people throughout our lives … that we are citizens of the same country and that we are also human with opinions?

“The difference between me and the type of artist you want and expect me to be (but sorry baby, I WILL NEVER BE me). I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. It’s not about that. My career is not about that. I made a piece of art that represents something I believe in. And I’m publishing it even at the risk of losing fans, “Demi Lovato wrote on her social networks.



