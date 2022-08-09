Demi Lovato is “really happy” in her “healthy” relationship with the musician

Demi Lovato at the 46th Annual People’s Choice Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles, November 15, 2020. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Find someone special! Two years after breaking off her engagement with Max Erich, Demi Lovato left the mysterious musician.

Demi Lovato's Dating History: Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama and others

The 29-year-old Disney Channel graduate is “really happy” in a “healthy relationship,” a source tells Us Weekly. Lovato, for her part, has remained silent about the latest developments in her personal life.

At the end of last month, the singer spoke about the opportunity to share important moments from her life with fans. “HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots. This is a big piece of work that belongs to me unconditionally, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you! 🖤,” Lovato wrote on Instagram on July 14.

Ahead of the upcoming release of her album, the Texas native also made headlines because of her past romance with Wilmer Valderrama. In response to her song “29,” fans wondered if Lovato was digging into the age difference between her and her ex-boyfriend, 42.

Everything Demi Lovato said about Ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama

“Fiber on the root / Too young to drink wine / Only five years of spilled blood, student and teacher / Far from innocent,” the lyrics read. “What the fuck consent? / The numbers told you not to do it / but that didn’t stop you.”

The actress, who dated Valderrama from 2010 to 2016, previously praised the actor’s presence in her life amid her ups and downs.

“I wish I could put into words how grateful I am to this person right here,” Lovato wrote on Instagram in 2015. — But my love has grown to such a level that words will never be able to express how much this man complements me. He loved me in a way I never thought I deserved to be loved, and on this day I celebrate my third year of sobriety After sharing my ups, coming to terms with my downs and supporting my recovery, he still never appropriates praise for himself, and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is.”

A year later, the former couple announced their decision to separate. “After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we decided to end our relationship. It was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we realized more than anything that it was better to be best friends,” they wrote in a joint statement in June 2016. “We will always support each other. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. Only with love, Wilmer and Demi.”

Everything Demi Lovato said about coming out

After their breakup, the songwriter had a brief affair with Erich, 31, in 2020. Earlier this month, Lovato revealed that she had updated her pronouns to include “she/her”, after previously stating that she is not binary.

“As for me, I’m such a mobile person that… I felt, especially last year, that my energy was balanced in my male and female energy, so when I was faced with the choice to enter the bathroom and it said “women” and “men”, I didn’t feel that there was a toilet for me because I didn’t necessarily feel like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a person,” she explained during an episode of the podcast “Spout.”

According to the “Dancing with the Devil” singer, she decided to add new pronouns to better identify herself with her gender variability. “That’s what they/they are to me. It’s about feeling human at heart,” she added. “I think what’s important is that no one is perfect. Everyone confuses pronouns at some point, especially when people are learning. It’s all about respect.”