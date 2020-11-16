Demi Lovato: I entered lock mode and got engaged

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Demi Lovato can now laugh at her failed wedding plans with her ex-boyfriend Max Ehrich. The appearance of the US singer at the People’s Choice Awards allows for this result.

Demi Lovato joked to the public about her engagement and her quick departure. The corona pandemic stopped everything in 2020. The 28-year-old American singer said, “I did what everyone else did, went into lock mode and got engaged,” as the celebrity portal at the “People’s Choice Awards”. ET Online “reports.

Then he started painting, taking photos, meditating and getting engaged. “So basically the same as everyone else,” Lovato said with a laugh.

The singer got engaged to 29-year-old actor Max Ehrich at the end of July and made him public on social networks. It is said that the two started dating just four months ago. There were already rumors that the couple broke the engagement in September.

See Also
Demi Lovato is "disturbed" with a mask of her own face

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here