Demi Lovato expresses her anger over the rioting in Washington

Demi Lovato immediately went to the recording studio to express her “anger” after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC.

The 28-year-old musician is stunned: She admitted that she was embarrassed and ashamed after the US Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters on Wednesday (January 6).

Demi also criticized fans who asked where her seventh studio album would be and announced that she was planning “something special” after the “attack on democracy”. In a series of tweets, the brunette artist wrote on Twitter:

“My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying “where’s d7” or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country…”

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer continues: “THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. ”