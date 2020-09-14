Demi Lovato denies Max Ehrich’s rumors

Demi Lovato denies rumors about her boyfriend Max Ehrich and her love past with Selena Gomez. The “Skyscraper” singer has battled emotional problems and substance abuse in recent years, but has managed to make a great recovery, resumed her musical career and had the opportunity to find love again, but it seems that feuds and her current boyfriend’s past are not to her liking.

Screenshots published by the Twitter account @onlyforeverddl began to circulate on social networks, who shared Instagram images of Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, celebs who apparently received messages from Max Ehrcih in the past, as he had an obvious interest in the girls.

However, the accusations against Demi Lovato’s boyfriend are not to the liking of the singer, who decided to respond and deny any information that tries to create controversy in their relationship. The words Max shared in the past were statements about how pretty Sel was or asking Miley to marry him, among others.

Through his Stories, Demi Lovato published several statements to stop malicious rumors, as the account that leaked such information accuses him of being a hunter of famous women. The singer assures that the screenshots are false and it is only an attempt to put one woman against the other.

Although in reality there is an enmity or an old relationship between Selena and Demi Lovato, their ties were broken a long time ago, but she assured that any conflict that exists is only between them and should not matter to third parties. Demi exploded against the accusations, believing that 2020 has been a difficult year and people should focus on more important issues.

So far, Max Ehrich has not made any statements about it, although his Twitter account has already been deactivated after the criticism she has received. On the other hand, although the images may have been manipulated, a video of a live broadcast that Max made on her Instagram account circulates and talks about Selena.

Demi Lovato’s boyfriend describes her as a wonderful woman and an angel, although the context in which he was saying it is unknown. The singer hopes the accusations will stop and turn her attention to other things.



